【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Leigh Wambsganss, Chief Communication Officer at Patriot Mobile: The American government needs to do more to protect America's best interests at all levels. At the federal level is to make better laws restricting and protecting our sovereignty, protecting our borders. At state levels, we need to do a lot more with election integrity, and stop CCP from buying land around military bases.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 丽·瓦姆斯甘斯, 爱国者手机首席通讯官：美国政府需要在不同层面做更多的事情来保护美国的最佳利益。 在联邦层面是制定更好的法律来限制和保护我们的主权，保护我们的边界。在州层面，我们需要在选举诚信方面做更多的事情，阻止中共在军事基地周围购买土地。



