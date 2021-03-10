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The Corporate Coup De-tat, by Pulitzer Prize Journalist, Chris Hedges, RT Documentary
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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164 views • March 10, 2021
The Corporate Coup De-tat, by Pulitzer Prize Journalist, Chris Hedges, RT Documentary
https://www.rt.com/shows/docum....entary/495772-corpor

In the words of the Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and author Chris Hedges: “Donald Trump is not an anomaly. He is the grotesque visage of a collapsed democracy. The creeping corporate take-over that began 45 years ago is complete. It has destroyed the lives of tens of millions of Americans no longer able to find work that provides a living wage, cursed to live in chronic poverty.” Following widely shown films such as ‘All Governments Lie’, ‘Manufacturing Consent’, and ‘The Corporation’ — The Corporate Coup D’Etat examines what we’ve become, how we got here, and why some call it ‘a corporate coup d’état’ in which corporations have taken over control of the US political system.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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