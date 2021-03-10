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The Corporate Coup De-tat, by Pulitzer Prize Journalist, Chris Hedges, RT Documentary
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164 views • March 10, 2021
The Corporate Coup De-tat, by Pulitzer Prize Journalist, Chris Hedges, RT Documentary
https://www.rt.com/shows/docum....entary/495772-corpor
In the words of the Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and author Chris Hedges: “Donald Trump is not an anomaly. He is the grotesque visage of a collapsed democracy. The creeping corporate take-over that began 45 years ago is complete. It has destroyed the lives of tens of millions of Americans no longer able to find work that provides a living wage, cursed to live in chronic poverty.” Following widely shown films such as ‘All Governments Lie’, ‘Manufacturing Consent’, and ‘The Corporation’ — The Corporate Coup D’Etat examines what we’ve become, how we got here, and why some call it ‘a corporate coup d’état’ in which corporations have taken over control of the US political system.
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
https://www.rt.com/shows/docum....entary/495772-corpor
In the words of the Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and author Chris Hedges: “Donald Trump is not an anomaly. He is the grotesque visage of a collapsed democracy. The creeping corporate take-over that began 45 years ago is complete. It has destroyed the lives of tens of millions of Americans no longer able to find work that provides a living wage, cursed to live in chronic poverty.” Following widely shown films such as ‘All Governments Lie’, ‘Manufacturing Consent’, and ‘The Corporation’ — The Corporate Coup D’Etat examines what we’ve become, how we got here, and why some call it ‘a corporate coup d’état’ in which corporations have taken over control of the US political system.
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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