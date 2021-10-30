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RFB: WHO and WEF: Life Will NEVER Go Back to 'Normal' [29.10.2021]
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70 views • October 30, 2021
Trust no one, Questioning everything and Wake The Fuck Up...
'They Have Told You Straight Up, They Leave the Real Stats on the Cdc Site, and Yet People Are Still Taking the Shot. '
Tucker Carlson:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tucker_Carlson
https://twitter.com/tuckercarlson
https://www.foxnews.com/shows/tucker-carlson-tonight
Original Title: Mainstream Media (MSM) Telling the Truth About the Plandemic, Period!!
RichieFromBoston
42684 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ga6bTbiq0DSq/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
'They Have Told You Straight Up, They Leave the Real Stats on the Cdc Site, and Yet People Are Still Taking the Shot. '
Tucker Carlson:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tucker_Carlson
https://twitter.com/tuckercarlson
https://www.foxnews.com/shows/tucker-carlson-tonight
Original Title: Mainstream Media (MSM) Telling the Truth About the Plandemic, Period!!
RichieFromBoston
42684 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ga6bTbiq0DSq/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
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