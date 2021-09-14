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EntertheStars: Between the Lines [14.09.2021]
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10 views • September 14, 2021
Pinned by EntertheStars - 18 minutes ago (edited): Youtube disabled the screen share, but here are the links to the stories we cover. LINKS to every story we covered.
- OuchiAIR, OperationAnaconda, AntiMaskLawsuits, BoostersBonanza, AlQaidaReappears...
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fauci-says-support-vaccine-mandate-103326306.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-announcement-fauci-predicts-many-100223532.html
https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/09/12/is-covid-vaccine-efficacy-really-falling/?source=eptyholnk0000202&;utm_source=yahoo-host&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=article
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/97ecc293-a777-3ada-88a0-e53a34816321/israel-weighing-fourth-round.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/israel-weighing-fourth-round-of-coronavirus-vaccines-report-2021-09-13?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fda-experts-among-group-opposing-161256832.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/children-not-little-adults-why-180632378.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/anti-maskers-filing-wave-lawsuits-141843443.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/surgeon-general-murthy-says-biden-170759643.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/utah-vaccinations-jump-encouragement-mormon-173700226.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/thousands-march-against-covid-pass-111121215.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/york-hospital-pause-delivering-babies-154749708.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/covid-19-rules-may-mean-214843182.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/58-percent-americans-support-bidens-203134370.html
No way 58 percent of Americans support Biden's vaccine mandates!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahwDHpAH7XM
https://www.yahoo.com/news/al-qaida-chief-appears-9-092546064.html
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/zippers-glass-shortages-basic-goods-102433269.html
1,478 views Streamed live 57 minutes ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cu41fNtQrZ4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
- OuchiAIR, OperationAnaconda, AntiMaskLawsuits, BoostersBonanza, AlQaidaReappears...
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fauci-says-support-vaccine-mandate-103326306.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-announcement-fauci-predicts-many-100223532.html
https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/09/12/is-covid-vaccine-efficacy-really-falling/?source=eptyholnk0000202&;utm_source=yahoo-host&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=article
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/97ecc293-a777-3ada-88a0-e53a34816321/israel-weighing-fourth-round.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/israel-weighing-fourth-round-of-coronavirus-vaccines-report-2021-09-13?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fda-experts-among-group-opposing-161256832.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/children-not-little-adults-why-180632378.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/anti-maskers-filing-wave-lawsuits-141843443.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/surgeon-general-murthy-says-biden-170759643.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/utah-vaccinations-jump-encouragement-mormon-173700226.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/thousands-march-against-covid-pass-111121215.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/york-hospital-pause-delivering-babies-154749708.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/covid-19-rules-may-mean-214843182.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/58-percent-americans-support-bidens-203134370.html
No way 58 percent of Americans support Biden's vaccine mandates!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahwDHpAH7XM
https://www.yahoo.com/news/al-qaida-chief-appears-9-092546064.html
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/zippers-glass-shortages-basic-goods-102433269.html
1,478 views Streamed live 57 minutes ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cu41fNtQrZ4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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