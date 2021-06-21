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The Jesus Movement Of The 1960s And 1970s
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22 views • June 21, 2021
From the late 1960s to the early 1970s, there was a seldom talked about Christian movement going on called the "Jesus People." It was a spin-off of the "Summer of Love" hippie movement. As hippies grew tired of bad drug trips, STDs, crime, and overcrowding, "Jesus Freaks" came together to form a religious movement that changed most of their lives...and revolutionized church's worship styles and altered attitudes towards these Christian counterculture young people.
Keywords
counterculturejesus freakssummer of lovechurch plantinghaight-ashburyhippie movementdrug experimentationpromiscuous sexjesus peoplelong hair hippieseccentric fashioncoffee housescommunal homesocean baptismsfree jesus paperscalvary chapel of church fellowshipsvineyard churchvineyard denominationhippies and musicchristian rock concertsjohn wimber
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