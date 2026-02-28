Bob Ferguson Wants YOUR Tax Dollars to Sue the Feds Again | WA Budget Lawsuit Breakdown

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson is requesting nearly $5 million in taxpayer funds to continue lawsuits against the federal government. Supporters say it protects Washington’s interests. Critics argue it’s political lawfare paid for by hardworking citizens.

In this episode of Behind the Line on Rebel Radio, we break down: • What the budget request actually funds

• How many federal lawsuits Washington has filed

• The growing cost of legal settlements in WA

• Whether litigation is being used as a political tool

• What this means for taxpayers already facing rising costs

Is this defending the state — or expanding political warfare using your money?

