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3/23/2022 Miles Guo: What is the “the St. Petersburg Agenda”? As long as the CCP mediates the Russia-Ukraine war, Communist China will be sanctioned and held accountable by the whole world. Food crises, political disasters, and the collapse of the financial system, religions, and credibility will happen in Communist China