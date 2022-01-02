© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"VACCINATED" MAN "SMOKING HEAD" VIDEO GOING VIRAL. IS IT A HOAX? WATCH AND DECIDE - 16
Follow
1
Share
Report
1649 views • January 02, 2022
"Vaccinated" Man "Smoking Head" Video Going Viral. is It a Hoax? Watch and Decide - 5754
"Vaccinated" man "smoking head" video going viral. Is it a hoax? Watch and decide, via the Christiane Northrup MD account here on Telegram: (this is not verified as correct identity)
https://t.me/drchristianenorthrup/3500
During a demonstration against the Israeli government. One of the protesters started screaming, spewing smoke from his eyes, mouth, nose and ears. His brain burned from the inside out. Surprised protesters try to put out the fire, which came from inside the zombie man's head, with a jacket and a bottle of water. It looks like a sack that encloses with a drawstring. There is another video circulating in which two men smoke from their heads. Both men are known to have been vaccinated. It seems that something inside their head was short-circuited, perhaps caused by microwaves or 5G electromagnetic radiation. What is known is that people who have received the death "vaccine" are subject to internal damage caused by the interaction of electromagnetic waves and heavy metals, graphene, etc.
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨Z-Stack - Save 5% using Promo Code PETE at https://zstacklife.com/Pete
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
🔴Find all of our links at LINK TREE: http://petesantilli.mobi
"Vaccinated" man "smoking head" video going viral. Is it a hoax? Watch and decide, via the Christiane Northrup MD account here on Telegram: (this is not verified as correct identity)
https://t.me/drchristianenorthrup/3500
During a demonstration against the Israeli government. One of the protesters started screaming, spewing smoke from his eyes, mouth, nose and ears. His brain burned from the inside out. Surprised protesters try to put out the fire, which came from inside the zombie man's head, with a jacket and a bottle of water. It looks like a sack that encloses with a drawstring. There is another video circulating in which two men smoke from their heads. Both men are known to have been vaccinated. It seems that something inside their head was short-circuited, perhaps caused by microwaves or 5G electromagnetic radiation. What is known is that people who have received the death "vaccine" are subject to internal damage caused by the interaction of electromagnetic waves and heavy metals, graphene, etc.
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨Z-Stack - Save 5% using Promo Code PETE at https://zstacklife.com/Pete
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
🔴Find all of our links at LINK TREE: http://petesantilli.mobi
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.