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MORE EXPERTS CONCEDE: COVID LOCKDOWNS WERE A DISASTER - DR. RON PAUL (VIDEO)
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151 views • August 30, 2020
Former Libertarian Congressman from Texas, 3 time presidential candidate, and a lifelong Medical Doctor, DR. RON PAUL never took a government paycheck, and even opted out of receiving a government pension once retired, so that he could vote 'NO' on nearly every law ever written because as he said, the Constitution and Bill of Rights are really all the laws this country needs. The Constitution PROTECTS our RIGHTS and FREEDOMS, and every law from the President, Senate, or Congress TAKES AWAY FROM OUR RIGHTS, FREEDOMS, and PRIVILEGES. He served as the U.S. Representative for Texas's 22nd congressional district from 1976 to 1977 and again from 1979 to 1985, and for Texas's 14th congressional district from 1997 to 2013. CIVIL LIBERTIES and FREEDOM are the most important things in the life of a human being. DR. RON PAUL does a great job on this video. Why, with just a few exceptions, have all political leaders pursed virtually the same response to the coronavirus outbreak? Lockdown, "social-distancing," masks? Even the same empty slogans: "Alone together." Is it a worldwide conspiracy? As Jeff Tucker writes in a recent article, the truth is likely more banal. Ignorance and laziness. Plus in today's Liberty Report: more on cooking the Covid books, teen depression thanks to the lockdowns, and more...
From mainstream publications like the Wall Street Journal to top government health advisors in the UK, a consensus is building that the sledgehammer of Covid lockdowns has been an unmitigated disaster, and a larger percentage of people believe that politicians and doctors working in so-called Health Organizations should be arrested in mass and held for CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. It's good news that more mainstream sources are coming our way, but the dark forces of authoritarianism are not about to release their grasp so easily. Also today - Plasma treatment is getting the HCQ treatment in the MSM and New York sees introduction of mandatory detention and vaccine bill.
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Ron Paul on Ron Paul Liberty Report
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
From mainstream publications like the Wall Street Journal to top government health advisors in the UK, a consensus is building that the sledgehammer of Covid lockdowns has been an unmitigated disaster, and a larger percentage of people believe that politicians and doctors working in so-called Health Organizations should be arrested in mass and held for CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. It's good news that more mainstream sources are coming our way, but the dark forces of authoritarianism are not about to release their grasp so easily. Also today - Plasma treatment is getting the HCQ treatment in the MSM and New York sees introduction of mandatory detention and vaccine bill.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Ron Paul on Ron Paul Liberty Report
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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