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Vaccines, Autism & Chlorine Dioxide With Kerri Rivera
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729 views • May 08, 2020
Vaccines and autism have been proven to be linked. Unfortunately, for many families with autistic children, the road has been difficult for both parents and children. However, in recent years, there seems to have been a breakthrough and a large part of that breakthrough has been done by the work of Kerri Rivera. She has been maligned, censored and ostracized, but she has been able to help lots of children and adults with the information she has learned through her own experimentation. However, this is not just about autism. It's about much more and opening up a world where healing is not only inexpensively possible, but is actually taking place. While we are not allowed to make certain claims and we don't claim to be doctors, the information shared in this episode could be very valuable to you and to your loved ones.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/vaccines-autism-chlorine-dioxide-with-kerri-rivera/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/vaccines-autism-chlorine-dioxide-with-kerri-rivera/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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