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Masonic symbolism
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48 views • January 28, 2022
Masonic symbolism
What is Real..What They Tell U is Real!!!! Go Deeper
KJV 1611 Original
Exodus 20:3 - Thou shalt have no other gods before me.
Exodus 20:4 - Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth:
Isaiah 37:19 - And have cast their gods into the fire: for they were no gods, but the work of men's hands, wood and stone: therefore they have destroyed them.
https://www.y3shua.com
https://www.facebook.com/littlelightstudios
https://www.facebook.com/worldpeaceshareifucare
https://www.facebook.com/jesusisthelightofthisworld
What is Real..What They Tell U is Real!!!! Go Deeper
KJV 1611 Original
Exodus 20:3 - Thou shalt have no other gods before me.
Exodus 20:4 - Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth:
Isaiah 37:19 - And have cast their gods into the fire: for they were no gods, but the work of men's hands, wood and stone: therefore they have destroyed them.
https://www.y3shua.com
https://www.facebook.com/littlelightstudios
https://www.facebook.com/worldpeaceshareifucare
https://www.facebook.com/jesusisthelightofthisworld
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