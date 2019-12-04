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Moth Queen - Sylfel's Commune
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4 views • December 04, 2019
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2019. © All rights reserved.
Sylfel uses her gift of telepathy to commune with Vampire Warrior. She sends words of encouragement and declares her love and devotion to him.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
Sylfel uses her gift of telepathy to commune with Vampire Warrior. She sends words of encouragement and declares her love and devotion to him.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
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