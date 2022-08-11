President Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia Was the US’s Warning to the Middle East

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https://gnews.org/post/p16th3616
Before President Biden went to Saudi Arabia, it was very clear. Not only for Saudi Arabia, but for the countries in the Middle East, including several small countries and small islands in the southern hemisphere, clearly, (The United States) has mastered the “BGY” of these presidents and politicians who are using the CCP’s money. To be clear, if you keep going further, we will start a war, and we will deal with you, and to punish you.