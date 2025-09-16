Getting to the truth about Fauci CDC COVID EBOLA

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Charlie Kirk (CK): Your argument is that in 17, 18, 19, I might not have seen the impact, because we were handling what was half happening. maturely, we were locking people down, and life was going on. Is that fair?

Judy Mikovits, PhD (JM): Correct? And you and the flu shot, okay, ...

CK: now I understand your argument,

JM: and the flu shot did not contain the pandemic strain of influenza; the military Tony Fauci, he cloned it.

CK: And when was that introduced?

JM: in 2005

CK: okay

JM: And they put it in the flu shots that were given in 2018 and 19. And so you're a media guy. So do you remember the media?

CK: Oh, I think the media lies to us all the time, trust me.

JM: And so you remember when everybody had this horrible dry cough in 18, in 19?

CK: Vaguely, I probably got it twice,

JM: and the CDC said, and the CDC said, the flu shots only 10% effective against whatever this pneumonia is. Get it anyway, and so they were spreading it. Then 2020. Is not when covid Originally,

CK: okay. So then, therefore, you think I'm understanding you correctly. This came from a lab or China. It's just not true. Then.

JM: No, it absolutely came from the labs, but we've been injecting it,

CK: okay, but it wasn't leaked from Wuhan.

JM: In it was shipped around the world in a little vial on purpose,

CK: okay, but the argument is that this may come from a leak or whatever, and Wuhan was the center. You do not believe Wuhan is the center of the outbreak.

JM: Well, I think fort Dietrich and Frederick, Maryland, who shipped the monkey cells with the bat viruses, paid for by Tony Fauci, shipped them over to Wuhan because it was illegal to do those studies here, and that and Tony Fauci was the right one.

CK: So that would be the gain of function research type partnership is what you're sure

JM: sure we've been that we've been doing those studies forever. The Ebola that killed 21,000 innocent Liberians in 2014,was released from Fort Detrick, and they just said, oh, there's,you know.

CK: What do you mean by release, by Fort Detrick? You mean,

JM: over, in a, by taking over to, in a vaccine program, as they predicted, we're going to have a horrible Ebola outbreak in Africa this year. So Tony Fauci and Bill Gates got together and, and, and, literally,

CK: we're no fan of Bill Gates on the show...

ople who were getting sick and dying. So they were risking their lives. And then realized in fact, and this is a really important part of the story, because Tony Fauci on unleashed that in 2014. Why? To cover up CDC, criminal fraud by Dr William Thompson in the level of the CDC, about the cover up of MMR vaccine being...

CK: measles, mumps rubella,

JM: correct measles, mumps, rubella, given to people of color, blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans, before they were three years old and their immune systems matured according to their environment. If they were given the MMR vaccine before they were three years old, they had a two to four times greater risk of getting autism, neuroimmune diseases, cancers, other things associated, with simply their immune system unable to respond to Three RNA viruses. But, and this was covered up. This happened in 2000, 2001. And Freedom of Information Act for 15 years by a doctor, Brian Hooker, proved the fraud, and finally, 14 years later, got a confession out of Dr William Thompson about a data burning party they held at the CDC and destroyed all the evidence.

12/27/2021 - The Charlie Kirk Show - What's Really Causing SARS-CoV-2 with Dr. Judy Mikovitz: https://thecharliekirkshow.com/podcasts/the-charlie-kirk-show/whats-really-causing-sars-cov-2-with-dr-judy-micho

