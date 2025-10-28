US regime change 2.0: Same playbook, new target - Venezuela - 1989 Panama, flashback

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US regime change 2.0: Same playbook, new target — Venezuela
👉 The US invaded Panama in 1989 to oust General Manuel Noriega, claiming a crusade against drug trafficking. It left the Central American nation littered with mass graves, as chilling testimonies in this video footage confirm.
😏 Now, the Trump administration seems ready to dust off the same playbook, eyeing Venezuela for a military regime change operation under the same fabricated narrative…