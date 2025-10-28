US regime change 2.0: Same playbook, new target - Venezuela - 1989 Panama, flashback

US regime change 2.0: Same playbook, new target — Venezuela

👉 The US invaded Panama in 1989 to oust General Manuel Noriega, claiming a crusade against drug trafficking. It left the Central American nation littered with mass graves, as chilling testimonies in this video footage confirm.

😏 Now, the Trump administration seems ready to dust off the same playbook, eyeing Venezuela for a military regime change operation under the same fabricated narrative…