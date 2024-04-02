



On Friday evening Veterans on Patrol and members of the Washington State Coalition For Children took to the streets of Spokane to speak to those that live in the shadows.





The homeless.





Regardless of stereotypes, it is important to have their help in the search to find the missing children.





The homeless see everything that the average person would miss in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.





They hear conversations that aren't always supposed to be heard.





They talk to each other.





Armed with cigarettes, water, fliers and bags of dog food a small group of us met early in the evening in a parking lot near the City Gates Christian Fellowship Center.





The streets were just coming alive.





Illicit activities were happening in dark corners and on the sidewalk close to the street.





Garbage was littered everywhere.





The men each had their own approach when it came to interacting with those we spoke with.





Lewis as always was hands on and jumped right in with his usual outgoing personality.





Chase, new to the partnership with Veterans On Patrol, but no stranger to the street life, jumped right into action handing out waters and passing out the fliers.





50 Cal stood back and observed quietly taking in the conversations, passing out cigarettes and passing out business cards to the Helping Captives organization to women who may need help.





All three men took time to listen to stories from sex trafficking victims, drug addicts and people just flat out down on their luck.





Many prayer circles took place.





Those actively using willingly joined in.





Most of the homeless were well aware of the governments involvement in the human trafficking currently taking place.





Talks of Epstein Island and Hollywood pedophilia echoed in the air as we walked towards the 7/11, a place we were told a lot of sex trafficking and drug activity takes place.





The coalitions first night of operations to find the missing children was a huge success.





More to come.





