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The #1 Reason the Supreme Court is a Waste of your Time
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6 views • October 21, 2020
Under the monster state we all face today, no matter who sits on the supreme court, the federal government will almost certainly continue to grow in size, scope, and impact - to the destruction of the Constitution and liberty. A few straightforward facts explain why.
Path to Liberty: October 21, 2020
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Path to Liberty: October 21, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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