Lithium Battery SPONTANEOUS COMBUSTION on COMMERCIAL FLIGHT 1/11/23
351 views
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday |

Footage from onboard a January 11, 2023 Scoot flight from Taiwan to Singapore

We warned everyone that the PLANES are going to be falling.

So DON'T listen... and book your "flight to HELL" today! WE won't be flying there, that's for sure - and We won't PAY someone, to TAKE Us there.

Perhaps... a special "BLESSING" for all air travelers: May ALL the lithium batteries on AIRLINE FLIGHTS SPONTANEOUSLY COMBUST! Amen

Thumbnail text: Lithium Batteries are now Spontaneously Combusting on Commercial Planes. Book YOUR Flight!... today.

Hint: EVERYONE is carrying a phone with a lithium battery in it. "NOT safe"!... to fly... anymore! LISTEN to Our COUNSEL and LIVE!... or?... enjoy Hell 2.0 2 CHOICES. One path.

Keywords
testimonysingaporetaiwanspontaneous combustionthe two witnesseslithium batteryairline traveltestimonyofthetwowitnessesaviation disasterfire on planejanuary 11

