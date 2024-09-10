Moment a Bridge Disappeared from view in Vietnam, following Typhoon Yagi

The moment an entire bridge disappeared from view in Vietnam, following Typhoon Yagi.

The Phong Chau bridge collapsed in Phu Tho province in Vietnam on September 9 after it was hit by Typhoon Yagi.

If more interested here's an article:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnams-death-toll-typhoon-yagi-rises-24-govt-says-2024-09-09/