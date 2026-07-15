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THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: China Is Rehearsing For All-Out War-JULY 15 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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In 1941, Imperial Japan did not attack Pearl Harbor on a whim. Its pilots trained, its engineers modified torpedoes to operate in the harbor’s shallow water, and its commanders studied how to cripple the United States Pacific Fleet in one overwhelming blow. The strategic objective was simple: knock America backward long enough for Japan to seize territory, establish a defensive perimeter and present Washington with a completed conquest. Pearl Harbor was not intended to conquer America – it was intended to remove America from the battlefield at the decisive opening moment. Here in 2026, China appears to be quite busy doing the exact same thing. “Thus saith the LORD of hosts, Behold, evil shall go forth from nation to nation, and a great whirlwind shall be raised up from the coasts of the earth.” Jeremiah 25:32 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, satellite imagery reveals today that Beijing is building replicas of American aircraft carriers, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, fighter aircraft, airfields and critical Taiwanese government buildings. These are not monuments to military history. They are targets. China is constructing physical representations of the enemy it expects to face, then using them to refine missile accuracy, surveillance systems, autonomous weapons and the ability to recognize and destroy specific American and Taiwanese assets. The modern Chinese equivalent of Pearl Harbor would not necessarily begin with Japanese-style aircraft appearing over Hawaii. It could begin with coordinated missile strikes against American bases in Guam, Japan and the western Pacific; cyberattacks against communications, satellites and infrastructure; strikes against U.S. carriers and destroyers; and a blockade or massive assault around Taiwan. The objective would be to blind, stun and paralyze the United States while Chinese forces move against the island. Just as Japan sought to remove the Pacific Fleet before advancing through Southeast Asia, China must remove—or intimidate—the American military presence that could prevent it from taking Taiwan. China is building American ships to destroy, American aircraft to target and Taiwanese buildings to assault. The rehearsal area is a warning written in steel, concrete and sand. Beijing is studying how to fight the United States because conquering Taiwan may require defeating America first. Don’t think that’s possible? Today’s Podcast is here to awaken you.

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