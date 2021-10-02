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New exclusive photos and videos of COVID vaccination vial under light microscope
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200 views • October 02, 2021
ORWELL CITY - October 02, 2021
A few hours ago, in its 147th program, La Quinta Columna shared new photographs and videos of electron microscopy analysis of one of the vials of vaccination against COVID-19 that the team has obtained in recent months. This material is exclusive and will probably be included in a report soon.
The explanations and comments of La Quinta Columna in the above video, brought to English by Orwell City.
A few hours ago, in its 147th program, La Quinta Columna shared new photographs and videos of electron microscopy analysis of one of the vials of vaccination against COVID-19 that the team has obtained in recent months. This material is exclusive and will probably be included in a report soon.
The explanations and comments of La Quinta Columna in the above video, brought to English by Orwell City.
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