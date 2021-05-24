HACKING HUMANITY

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"In our time political speech and writing are largely the defense of the indefensible." - George Orwell
http://thecrowhouse.com
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The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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TikToker sings for Palestine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=OGj1wmEesPA
NHS ACCIDENTLY REVEALS THE HIDDEN TRUTH ABOUT THE HEALTH APPS INTENTIONS!
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/explosive-nhs-accidently-reveals-the-hidden-truth-about-the-health-apps-intentions_L1xBv5BxmwqjRgJ.html
Comrade Jacinda Ardern (mirrored from Curious Kiwi)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KhYSrcUoMA9a/
Zombie Woman Walking Around...Drugs? Yes But What Drug? Vaccine?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4nL56NFThAk2/
Jab Victim Now Has A Magnetized Forehead
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WV7s9mxWyw7z/
Over 11,000 Adverse Event Reports are sitting with the TGA for review
https://aushumanrights.wixsite.com/mysite/post/how-the-australian-govt-is-taking-care-of-australians
Scientific Study finds the spike protein used in Covid Vaccines causes Strokes, Heart attacks, and Blood Clots
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/19/scientific-study-finds-the-spike-protein-used-in-covid-vaccines-causes-strokes-heart-attacks-and-blood-clots/
RUSSIAN HACKER REVEALS - ALL VACCINATED ARE BEING TRACKED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fpVddPZe37my/
A Victorian nurse has vaccinated just one person in eight hours.
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/victorian-health-worker-furious-over-slow-vaccine-rollout-cites-complacency-fear-among-aussies/news-story/b1840fd07184cb29589b1758e9d8ce3d
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!