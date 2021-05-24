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HACKING HUMANITY
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116 views • May 24, 2021
TheCrowhouse



"In our time political speech and writing are largely the defense of the indefensible." - George Orwell

http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7

Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ

XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

TikToker sings for Palestine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=OGj1wmEesPA

NHS ACCIDENTLY REVEALS THE HIDDEN TRUTH ABOUT THE HEALTH APPS INTENTIONS!
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/explosive-nhs-accidently-reveals-the-hidden-truth-about-the-health-apps-intentions_L1xBv5BxmwqjRgJ.html

Comrade Jacinda Ardern (mirrored from Curious Kiwi)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KhYSrcUoMA9a/

Zombie Woman Walking Around...Drugs? Yes But What Drug? Vaccine?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4nL56NFThAk2/

Jab Victim Now Has A Magnetized Forehead
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WV7s9mxWyw7z/

Over 11,000 Adverse Event Reports are sitting with the TGA for review
https://aushumanrights.wixsite.com/mysite/post/how-the-australian-govt-is-taking-care-of-australians

Scientific Study finds the spike protein used in Covid Vaccines causes Strokes, Heart attacks, and Blood Clots
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/19/scientific-study-finds-the-spike-protein-used-in-covid-vaccines-causes-strokes-heart-attacks-and-blood-clots/

RUSSIAN HACKER REVEALS - ALL VACCINATED ARE BEING TRACKED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fpVddPZe37my/

A Victorian nurse has vaccinated just one person in eight hours.
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/victorian-health-worker-furious-over-slow-vaccine-rollout-cites-complacency-fear-among-aussies/news-story/b1840fd07184cb29589b1758e9d8ce3d

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
childrenvaccineisraelpalestinegenocidethecrowhousegazajabinjectionside effect
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