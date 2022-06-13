Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 11-12, 2022





▪️In the result of missile strike on Chortkiv in Ternopil Region large arsenal of ZSU with weapons and military equipment was destroyed.





▪️ Russian Armed Forces hit ZSU positions in Sumy Region.





▪️Trench fightings and artillery duels continue in Kharkiv region near Tsupivka and Velyki Prokhody.





▪️Russian Armed Forces have knocked out ZSU from Bohorodychne, levelling the front with CMD's units advancing from Svyatohir'sk towards Slovyansk.





▪️Severodonetsk is completely surrounded.





▪️Wagner's PMC assault groups have liberated Midna Ruda and Vidrodzhennya and are currently fighting in Roty and Pokrovs'ke.





▪️Terrorist attacks took place near Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Melitopol and at a transformer station in Berdyans'k.

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Why hasn't Severodonetsk been taken yet?





◾️The AFU General Staff acknowledged the loss of control over the center of Severodonetsk.





◾️Now the AFU defenses in the remaining part of the city are holding on to the industrial zone headed by the Azot plant and the adjacent railroads.





▪️The size of the Severodonetsk industrial zone is comparable to the size of Mariupol's Azovstal: it is an area of about 6 km2. And unlike Azovstal, Severodonetsk's industrial zone is crossed by fields and forests, bordering the Seversky Donets River. Yes, the bridges are blown up, and yes, the only way to retreat is to swim.





◾️But it is still an extremely difficult territory to storm, into which the allied forces, led by the Russian Armed Forces, continue to dig in.





▪️The AFU command is well aware of this: it was the commander of the group of troops in the Severodonetsk-Lysychansk agglomeration, Major General Nikolyuk, who yesterday gave the order to blow up the Proletarian bridge over the Seversky Donets to prevent the units defending in the Severodonetsk industrial zone from leaving it.





◾️The bombing of bridges by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has also been confirmed by British intelligence. According to British analysts, this is an effective method of deterring the pace of the Russian Armed Forces' offensive. Nothing is said about the fact that critical infrastructure must be spared: on the contrary, Ukrainian protégés are as if pushed to blow up all roads and bridges so that the RF Armed Forces will throw all their forces at forcing the entire length of the Seversky Donets.





▪️The defense of the industrial zone is currently held by combined units of the 4th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard, the 115th AFU Brigade, the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade and a small number of mercenary group detachments.





◾️In fact, with their lives the abandoned Ukrainian units are buying time for the group entrenched in Lysychansk. Another group of 80 fighters arrived there the day before to reinforce the defensive lines. But the Ukrainian side is still short of men and equipment.







