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What does it REALLY mean to be PRO-LIFE? with Daniel Navejas | Flyover Conservatives
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6 views • December 28, 2021
Daniel Navejas is unlike ANY pastor we have ever met… he is willing to roll up his sleeves and get involved in culture and politics. He is an abortion abolitionist and his “church” is a for profit political campaign running force to be reckoned with.
Abortion Free States seeks the total and immediate END of abortion based on a biblical worldview in contrast to the secular pro-life establishment which seeks only to regulate and incrementally decrease the number of abortions while simultaneously securing that women have access to safe and legal abortions.
Abortion Free States are committed to train, resource and equip the Ekklesia to abolish abortion world wide and establish abortion free states.
Daniels Church Site ► https://ekkok.com
Abortion Abolitionist Movement Site ► https://afs.life
Watch our other interviews with Daniel Here:
- Daniel Navejas | Live Interview from Reawaken America Tour Dallas: https://rumble.com/vqz4h0-daniel-navejas-live-interview-from-reawaken-america-tour-dallas.html
- Church and State Collide and the Ekklesia: https://rumble.com/vria1g-church-and-state-collide-and-the-ekklesia-with-daniel-navejas-flyover-conse.html
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Comment: Readers are Leaders!
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Abortion Free States seeks the total and immediate END of abortion based on a biblical worldview in contrast to the secular pro-life establishment which seeks only to regulate and incrementally decrease the number of abortions while simultaneously securing that women have access to safe and legal abortions.
Abortion Free States are committed to train, resource and equip the Ekklesia to abolish abortion world wide and establish abortion free states.
Daniels Church Site ► https://ekkok.com
Abortion Abolitionist Movement Site ► https://afs.life
Watch our other interviews with Daniel Here:
- Daniel Navejas | Live Interview from Reawaken America Tour Dallas: https://rumble.com/vqz4h0-daniel-navejas-live-interview-from-reawaken-america-tour-dallas.html
- Church and State Collide and the Ekklesia: https://rumble.com/vria1g-church-and-state-collide-and-the-ekklesia-with-daniel-navejas-flyover-conse.html
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://flyovergold.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
NEXT LEVEL STUFF
-------------------------------------------
🎒 Flyover Merch - https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
📱 Text us - 40509
🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video!
🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Bonus points if you're still reading this!
Comment: Readers are Leaders!
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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