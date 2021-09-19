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Pfizer Demanded Military Bases As Collateral on Cost of Vaccine Deaths - Greg Reese
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363 views • September 19, 2021
A story from February shows us how the banks and big pharma set it up so that we’d pay for our own demise
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=612d406a22ce7e795ca97a3a
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=612d406a22ce7e795ca97a3a
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