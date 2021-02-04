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Freedom of Speech: Government Given or God Given? - Episode 23 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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1 view • February 04, 2021
Freedom of Speech is under assault. Censorship from Big Tech is at an all-time high. Do companies like Twitter and YouTube have a right to censor opposing voices? Is freedom of speech and expression a right that the Government dishes out to those who tow the official "narrative", or is the 1st Amendment exactly what the Bill of Rights lays forth--an unalienable right, given by God and to be secured by the Government? Found out in this new episode from The Smiths Of Liberty.
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