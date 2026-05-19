The Bema Seat Judgement of Christ

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James lesson #166; There is a vast difference between the final judgment of the Great White Throne Judgment of Revelation 20 and the judgment of Christians. All Believers will have their Divine Works accounted for; there will be a point of blessings, rewards and crowns in heaven. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!