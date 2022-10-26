NFL Coach Todd Bowles | "I Think the Minute You Guys Stop Making a Big Deal About It (Race), Everybody Else Will As Well."

"I Think the Minute You Guys Stop Making a Big Deal About It (Race), Everybody Else Will As Well."

ReAwaken America Tour Heads to Branson, MO | 345 Tickets Remain for Branson (November 4th & 5th) + Tickets Now On Sales for Nashville, TN (January 20th & 21st)!!!

Learn More About the ReAwakening Versus Klaus Schwab's Great Reset + Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

Yuval Noah Harari | "What Is the Role of Our Bodies? Is the Point to Release Our Mind or Our Soul from This to Exist In an Immaterial Realm? This Theological Battle from 2,000 Years Is Now Becoming a Real Battle."

*********************************************************************************

Learn More About and Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

AVAILABLE TICKETS:

*November 4th & 5th - 411 Tickets Remain for Branson, Missouri

*January 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, Tennessee