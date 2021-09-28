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The Infamous Last Words of Atheists: Don’t Be Like Them!
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2 views • September 28, 2021
On today’s show we review some of the haunting last words of famously atheistic historical figures who caught a foreboding glimpse of their unfortunate fates. We soberly read these as a reminder of the gift of God (eternal life), and also as a warning to those who don’t believe.
The scriptures tell us that God has made himself known to all of creation. It says God has made his invisible attributes plain to unbelievers — that his eternal power and divine nature are clearly perceived in the things that God has made.
This means we will all stand before God without excuse. We will be held accountable for the knowledge of God that we had in this life. Make sure you are ready to meet him. Make him the Lord and master of your life today.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
The scriptures tell us that God has made himself known to all of creation. It says God has made his invisible attributes plain to unbelievers — that his eternal power and divine nature are clearly perceived in the things that God has made.
This means we will all stand before God without excuse. We will be held accountable for the knowledge of God that we had in this life. Make sure you are ready to meet him. Make him the Lord and master of your life today.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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