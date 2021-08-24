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Former Qld Police Officer: "...Two Kids Dead After Vaccination in Sydney..." | The Australia Project
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200 views • August 24, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a community information and support group.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Kent Brown is a retired police officer. He served 16 years in Queensland and 2 years in the Northern Territory. He has a message every Australian, especially every parent, needs to hear. Please share.
For media enquiries contact:
The Australia Project
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Kent Brown is a retired police officer. He served 16 years in Queensland and 2 years in the Northern Territory. He has a message every Australian, especially every parent, needs to hear. Please share.
For media enquiries contact:
The Australia Project
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject
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