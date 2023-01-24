https://gettr.com/post/p261dmb756f

2023.01.23 Weijian Shan came to San Francisco in the 1980s, and after a long period of support from the Chinese Communist Party, he grew his network and gained the trust of pension funds of Republican party and Democratic party to invest in his PAG, in order to control the U.S. pension funds.

单伟建从上世纪80年代来到美国旧金山并经过中共长期的扶持壮大自己的人脉，并利用BGY和一些投机行为吸引美国两党都向他的PAG投资,达到控制美国养老金的目的。



