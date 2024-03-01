Create New Account
Competing Visits
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Redpills:

* Chaos was intentionally inflicted on this country.

* [Bidan] & Mayorkas have been given some kind of mandate by the people who really are in control.

* Part of that mandate is the destruction of American sovereignty.

* They’re delivering a major blow for the globalist agenda.

* It’s all part of some kind of plan.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (29 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/mINPEGeyZ7Y

Keywords
freedomtraffickingdonald trumpborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismmass migrationmigration crisissovereigntyred pillmigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken bordersubversionopen bordersmugglingrob schmittredpillmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationmigrant crime

