[Jun 22, 2020] New cases of C-1-9 for EVERY random combination of 3 numbers? What are the chances we are being scammed?

What are the chances? See for yourselves. Go on Google. Type in any 3 numbers plus the words "new cases" and watch the results. I actually did it with single and double-digits too. It wasn't until messing around with 4 digit numbers that I started to not see as many consistent results. Oddly enough, the first one being 1984. Things that make you go Hmmmm.... Disclaimer: I am NOT saying the virus isn't real or that real people haven't died from it (or whatever causes it). I'm merely pointing out that the NUMBERS of cases *they* are pushing on us are fraudulent and that we are being bombarded with fear porn and trauma-based mind-control by the MSM all day long.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here: