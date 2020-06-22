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[Jun 22, 2020] New cases of C-1-9 for EVERY random combination of 3 numbers? What are the chances we are being scammed?
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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61 views • June 23, 2020
What are the chances? See for yourselves. Go on Google. Type in any 3 numbers plus the words "new cases" and watch the results. I actually did it with single and double-digits too. It wasn't until messing around with 4 digit numbers that I started to not see as many consistent results. Oddly enough, the first one being 1984. Things that make you go Hmmmm.... Disclaimer: I am NOT saying the virus isn't real or that real people haven't died from it (or whatever causes it). I'm merely pointing out that the NUMBERS of cases *they* are pushing on us are fraudulent and that we are being bombarded with fear porn and trauma-based mind-control by the MSM all day long.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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