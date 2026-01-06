American Association of Blood Bank DNA records prove 30% children not father’s children but adultery

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2026). The YouTube influencer “Oriental Pearl,” who is probably a Draco avatar or other nephilim avatar because she speaks fluent Chinese & Korean & Japanese and the non-humans reincarnate into many lifetimes in many different nations, found out that her DNA test results show that she is mostly English & Irish & Welsh and not mostly German like her father, which means her mother has been lying to her father that she is his child. It proves the American Association of Blood Banks’ DNA records which shows that 25% to 30% (one-fourth to one-third) of children born in the Western feminist nations are not the real children of their fathers, but they are their wives’ adulterous lovers’ children. That is why they are saying that mandatory gene tests should be conducted on all children born to the Western feminist nations’ 1960s grandmothers & post-1960s single mothers and the Western feminist nations Christian communities’ over 50% to 80% (depending on the church denomination) divorce rate single mothers who the divorced fathers are working 2 or 3 jobs to pay huge alimony slavery payments, because in half of the cases they are paying alimony for children who are not even their own children. It is an End Times prophesied most wicked generation in human history “female witchcraft rebellion” parasitical societal system enslavement. This is the condition of the adultery situation in the End Times Western feminist nations now, where half of the women are having sex and getting pregnant with many men who are not their husbands. It is a sign of the Western feminist nations’ “female witchcraft rebellion” global witchcraft headquarter Christian churches’ 2.5 billion fake Christians’ “Jezebel demon-possession” of 1960s “narcotics demon-possessed rock music demon-possessed multiple sex partners demon-possessed New Age spiritualism occultism necromancy fallen angel spirit guide channeling yoga transcendental meditation fortune-telling demon-possessed” grandmothers and post-1960s “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” fake Christian single mothers. God will judge the Church and his own house of this “female witchcraft rebellion” global witchcraft headquarter Christian church donators, because he is a righteous holy God. Satan Lucifer’s millions of fake churches and his millions of Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors and the millions of “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressing transvestite” fake Christian church donators are not even God’s house, but they are a fake counterfeit Christianity apostate harlot Church that is run by the “strong independent women” Jezebel demon spirit, who is the transvestite fallen angel Asherah Ashtoreth Ashtar Ishtar Easter Mother Mary Fatimah Bodhisattva Kali Freya Venus “queen of heaven” “harlot of Babylon” Lilith Jezebel goddess.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine