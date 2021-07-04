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Nuremberg Trials 2.0 Begin!
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282 views • July 04, 2021
Nuremberg trials began today on Crimes Against Humanity, watch the first two minutes of the opening statement by a German lawyer followed by a Greg Reese report on the breakdown of the Nuremberg Code 1947.
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