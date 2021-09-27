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NINTENDO DIRECT SEPTEMBER 2021 new Kirby gane and Bayonetta 3 game confirmedREACTION
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2 views • September 27, 2021
Sorry guys i know its been a few weeks or few months since i posted uo a video but i been much busier on youtube and Instagram lately.and Having an irl life .but in a seriousness folks Sorry but Bayonetta series gave me a lot of amazing Nostalgic feelong and memories of my Community college kid days of 2009 to 2012back then plus holy crap on a. Stick i alwayd love this beautiful anime manga girl so fang nuch from her 2011 movie anime seresi by literally SEGA AND Platinum games to the fan art to the collectors figurines of her that was my top 5 or top 10 best waifu i fapped off and jacked off hard to back in the days Bayonetta was my wifey in my dreams back then still sort of is now .peace guys laters.oh and major apoligies if headphones users are listening to this iget extremely loud in some parts of this video content and apologies for showing my buttocks aka my ass
Skip to at (0:51)when i start reacting ti the livestream video:
My hype moments when through the roof!WARNING!TURN DOWN VOLUME!:Please begging you guys wanna see my kirby bayonetta reactions PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION friends appreciate it!Thanks!5:31:The Isle Dragon Wars
7:05:Legend of Zelda Hyrule Warriors Expansion pass DLC Edition
9:37. October 5 The Final Mr.Sakurai Presents For Super Smash Bros Ultimate
10:52:Kirby & the Forgotten lands trailer
11:21 VOLUME WARNING
12:09 HEADPHONES USERS VOLUME WARNING
14:27 Dying Light 2
14:48 Personal hot take to assassins creed and Dying light fans(no offense)
16:19 Metroid Dread
16:45: to 16:46 hype volume warning
19:03 i get hype for N64 classic video game ports
19:11 i get hype for SEGA genesis classic ports
20:35 they reveal the Classic N64 & SEGA Genesis controllers(U know those are going to get freaking goddang bought by scalpers and algo Bots fake accounts damn it!)
22:24 the bosses in Fillmore look cool
22:41 these bosses are cool!
23:08 my hypeness for Deltarune 2 game from Toby Foxx on the Switch
24:25 i make some sentai hentai rule 34 joke lolz
24:46 Miyamoto announces Super mario Game by Hollywood Studios Illumination cool voice actors!(i guess except Seth rogan 2 a certain extent & 90's SNL actor Fred Armisen
& Keegan Michael key hew as an SJW cancel culture Me too woke actor trash MF er)
28:14 Splatoon 3 Update Spring 2022 announcement
28:32 the Crab machine enemy blows me away
29:21 callie Marie Return im happy
29:31 i start head-bobbing and dancing to this sick splatoon 3 music from the Octolinhs team
31:13 i praise and glorify the bomb ass epic music Splatoon game series has its a banger slaps!
32:30 thought it was astral chain 2 I WAS WRONG!
33:16 HEADPHONE WARING I GET HYPE FOR BAYONETTA 3
33:16- 34:57 i scream very loud with hype and throw my chair in Excitement sorry for the butt Crack my guys but had to be done because i was that excited AF for this game been wanting it since like 2013 or 2014 years ago when i finished playing Bayonetta number 2 LETS GO GUYS!
Original video:Nintendo Direct - 9.23.2021:
So that wraps up the whole video!!!Peace out once again fan girls and of course as always otaku's and hikikomori's out there.i will see you when I see you.You guys have a good day or good night wherever you are at in the universe out there.stay tuned for more article session review like videogaming industry news anime manga news and internet news and reaction videos and that's pretty it!Take it easy.Peace out I'm out like sauerkraut lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the flipside!!!(hopefully my social media platform accounts still exists and stay safe!
My bitchute channel:https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bW16REb2cFW8/ :WolverineNintendofanguyMannyTendoWolverine
MannytendoSonyfanshow
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mannytendowolverine?page=1
https://vlare.tv/dashboard
MannyTendoWolverine
[email protected]
http://Facebook.com/[email protected]
https://Twitter.com/Nintendo/Mannyworverine
https://www.instagram.com/nintendosonyfreak2012tcg/
https://www.pinterest.com/Mannyworverine/
http://Deviantart.com/Mannyworverine
http://Steamcommunity.com/SSanimeMngaguyPS4
http://TwitchTv.com/SSanimemangaPS4
http://Tumblr/ SSanimemangasonyfan
https://nintendosonyfreak2011.tumblr.com/
Skip to at (0:51)when i start reacting ti the livestream video:
My hype moments when through the roof!WARNING!TURN DOWN VOLUME!:Please begging you guys wanna see my kirby bayonetta reactions PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION friends appreciate it!Thanks!5:31:The Isle Dragon Wars
7:05:Legend of Zelda Hyrule Warriors Expansion pass DLC Edition
9:37. October 5 The Final Mr.Sakurai Presents For Super Smash Bros Ultimate
10:52:Kirby & the Forgotten lands trailer
11:21 VOLUME WARNING
12:09 HEADPHONES USERS VOLUME WARNING
14:27 Dying Light 2
14:48 Personal hot take to assassins creed and Dying light fans(no offense)
16:19 Metroid Dread
16:45: to 16:46 hype volume warning
19:03 i get hype for N64 classic video game ports
19:11 i get hype for SEGA genesis classic ports
20:35 they reveal the Classic N64 & SEGA Genesis controllers(U know those are going to get freaking goddang bought by scalpers and algo Bots fake accounts damn it!)
22:24 the bosses in Fillmore look cool
22:41 these bosses are cool!
23:08 my hypeness for Deltarune 2 game from Toby Foxx on the Switch
24:25 i make some sentai hentai rule 34 joke lolz
24:46 Miyamoto announces Super mario Game by Hollywood Studios Illumination cool voice actors!(i guess except Seth rogan 2 a certain extent & 90's SNL actor Fred Armisen
& Keegan Michael key hew as an SJW cancel culture Me too woke actor trash MF er)
28:14 Splatoon 3 Update Spring 2022 announcement
28:32 the Crab machine enemy blows me away
29:21 callie Marie Return im happy
29:31 i start head-bobbing and dancing to this sick splatoon 3 music from the Octolinhs team
31:13 i praise and glorify the bomb ass epic music Splatoon game series has its a banger slaps!
32:30 thought it was astral chain 2 I WAS WRONG!
33:16 HEADPHONE WARING I GET HYPE FOR BAYONETTA 3
33:16- 34:57 i scream very loud with hype and throw my chair in Excitement sorry for the butt Crack my guys but had to be done because i was that excited AF for this game been wanting it since like 2013 or 2014 years ago when i finished playing Bayonetta number 2 LETS GO GUYS!
Original video:Nintendo Direct - 9.23.2021:
So that wraps up the whole video!!!Peace out once again fan girls and of course as always otaku's and hikikomori's out there.i will see you when I see you.You guys have a good day or good night wherever you are at in the universe out there.stay tuned for more article session review like videogaming industry news anime manga news and internet news and reaction videos and that's pretty it!Take it easy.Peace out I'm out like sauerkraut lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the flipside!!!(hopefully my social media platform accounts still exists and stay safe!
My bitchute channel:https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bW16REb2cFW8/ :WolverineNintendofanguyMannyTendoWolverine
MannytendoSonyfanshow
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mannytendowolverine?page=1
https://vlare.tv/dashboard
MannyTendoWolverine
[email protected]
http://Facebook.com/[email protected]
https://Twitter.com/Nintendo/Mannyworverine
https://www.instagram.com/nintendosonyfreak2012tcg/
https://www.pinterest.com/Mannyworverine/
http://Deviantart.com/Mannyworverine
http://Steamcommunity.com/SSanimeMngaguyPS4
http://TwitchTv.com/SSanimemangaPS4
http://Tumblr/ SSanimemangasonyfan
https://nintendosonyfreak2011.tumblr.com/
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