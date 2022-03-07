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Gold 2400, Oil 200 in a Month
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71 views • March 07, 2022
9:23 CEO Pierre Lassonde predicts 200 oil and 2,400 gold in a month
8:39 Wolf Street - This Stock Market Is Coming Unglued Stock by Stock
7:26 How Expensive Your Life Will Get in the Next Six Months
3 clips, 25:28.
Thumbnail: Current energy prices morning of March 7, 2022.
This morning's highs: Gold 2007.30, Silver 26.37, Copper 5.039, Platinum 1162.40, Paladium, 3417.02, Oil 130.33, Natgas 5.181, Gasoline 3.8281. Off their highs, looking to correct this week and make new highs next week.
8:39 Wolf Street - This Stock Market Is Coming Unglued Stock by Stock
7:26 How Expensive Your Life Will Get in the Next Six Months
3 clips, 25:28.
Thumbnail: Current energy prices morning of March 7, 2022.
This morning's highs: Gold 2007.30, Silver 26.37, Copper 5.039, Platinum 1162.40, Paladium, 3417.02, Oil 130.33, Natgas 5.181, Gasoline 3.8281. Off their highs, looking to correct this week and make new highs next week.
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