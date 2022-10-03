2 Biblical Wormwood system bodies pass my south skies in nw ohio on 10-1-22 / RealTalk with me / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 2, 2022 2 Planet x-Biblical Wormwood system bodies pass my southern skies yesterday on (10-1-22) in northwest Ohio-10 minutes from toledo ohip/Real Talk with me/READ BELOW. Today is now 10/2/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This footage I caught last evening over northwest ohio, 10 minutes from toledo ohio. Footage showing what looks to be one of the moons of the planet x system with a fiery cloud you'll see passing my southern skies. It also looked like possible objects to a second one in my southern sky also possible objects in my east/northeast also west/northwest... though for sure 2 objects lit my skies up in my south... as I could see the one moon like object and another object glowing both seen with my naked eye over the southern skies.. video kept cutting off lol though I decided to record a third time last night after and around 8 PM eastern USA time... plus real talk from me to all my subscribers and anyone new to my channel. And I give truth to those believing in and giving heed to worldly new ageism or what our bible calls doctrines of devils or doctrine of demons. Simply anything that's man made or from satan and demons that mankind pushes. What I say isnt to hurt or judge anyone its spoken in truth from my heart and soul to those I respect out of love and a loving warning to turn away from new ageism and turn to christ. Plus more.....Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my main notes are pinned for all to read my main notes and to see how to accept christ as lord.





Music at end of my video is a song written and sung by me called ( here comes the second sun).





