Bride of Christ Prepare Now! Letters from Jesus-Book Review
Jesus 24/7
Published a day ago

BRIDE OF CHRIST: PREPARE NOW! BOOK REVIEW, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—JOIN US TODAY AS I INTERVIEW BOOK AUTHOR SUSAN DAVIS ABOUT HER BOOK, BRIDE OF CHRIST: PREPARE NOW!  THIS BOOK IS WRITTEN FOR ANYONE WONDERING WHAT GOD HAS IN STORE FOR THE WORLD NEXT AND HOW TO BE READY TO FOR WHAT IS COMING, THE RAPTURE OF THE CHURCH INTO THE NEXT LIFE WITH JESUS CHRIST.

Testimonials: https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=EC0C8CFA9FA6CE5!18654&ithint=file%2cdocx&authkey=!ANF7wuVlQ7JWdBE

Jesus 24/7 Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu

You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7

https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-42-Bride-of-Christ-Prepare-Now--Letters-from-Jesus-Book-Review-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1e1iud

Visit Susan at the following sites:

Email: [email protected]

Bride of Christ Prepare Now resources and Links:

https://cww7news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Bride-of-Christ-Prepare-Now-Links-and-Resources-1.pdf

https://marriagesupper.wixsite.com/brideofchristprepare/links

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2

Thank you for watching and God bless you!

