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What Pisses Me Off About The Olympics
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1 view • September 23, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3379/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-olympics
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3379-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-olympics
According to a recent study from The University of Oxford and Said Business School examining the games between 1960 and today, the average inflation adjusted “sports-related costs” of the Summer Olympic games is $5.2 billion and the average cost of the Winter Olympics is $3.1 billion.
...but what is the human opportunity cost of the Olympic Games? Who profits from these athletic displays and what is the root cause of people investing their entire lives in many economically useless activities?
Sources
https://arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/1607/1607.04484.pdf
https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/olympics/olympic-executives-cash-in-on-a-movement-that-keeps-athletes-poor/2016/07/30/ed18c206-5346-11e6-88eb-7dda4e2f2aec_story.html
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/brazil/wages
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/297030.stm
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2016/may/11/tokyo-olympics-payment-diack-2020-games
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3379/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-olympics
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3379-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-olympics
According to a recent study from The University of Oxford and Said Business School examining the games between 1960 and today, the average inflation adjusted “sports-related costs” of the Summer Olympic games is $5.2 billion and the average cost of the Winter Olympics is $3.1 billion.
...but what is the human opportunity cost of the Olympic Games? Who profits from these athletic displays and what is the root cause of people investing their entire lives in many economically useless activities?
Sources
https://arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/1607/1607.04484.pdf
https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/olympics/olympic-executives-cash-in-on-a-movement-that-keeps-athletes-poor/2016/07/30/ed18c206-5346-11e6-88eb-7dda4e2f2aec_story.html
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/brazil/wages
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/297030.stm
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2016/may/11/tokyo-olympics-payment-diack-2020-games
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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