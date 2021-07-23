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ANDREAS KALCKER'S TEAM CONFIRMS EVIDENCE OF GRAPHENE OXIDE IN "VACCINES"
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675 views • July 23, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/andreas-kalcker.html
In an exclusive interview that Andreas Kalcker's team gave for Rafa Talbo's channel last Thursday 21, they confirmed the evidence of graphene oxide in the vaccination vials. And this nanomaterial is not only present in those that have already been analyzed.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
In an exclusive interview that Andreas Kalcker's team gave for Rafa Talbo's channel last Thursday 21, they confirmed the evidence of graphene oxide in the vaccination vials. And this nanomaterial is not only present in those that have already been analyzed.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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