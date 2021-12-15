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BASES2021 Karen Dodd The Freedom Network
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209 views • December 15, 2021
Karen Dodd is founder the 'Uprising and Shine' conferences with The Freedom Network. Karen also came to see how Radio Caroline was founded, in visit to the radio ship, at the end of August 2021, with Miles Johnston, and Gary Camblin.
Her refreshing new approach, is explained here. Karen has been creating Freedom hubs across the country and expanding across the world, as the Agenda 21, and Agenda 30 role out continues, as the 5th Reich tyranny attacks us all, as our
goverenments have fallen to the Riech form of dictatorship, destroying lives, freedoms, and killing us slowly.
Her refreshing new approach, is explained here. Karen has been creating Freedom hubs across the country and expanding across the world, as the Agenda 21, and Agenda 30 role out continues, as the 5th Reich tyranny attacks us all, as our
goverenments have fallen to the Riech form of dictatorship, destroying lives, freedoms, and killing us slowly.
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