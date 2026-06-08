Hollywood and Soft Power How America Shaped Global Pop Culture

🎬 Did Hollywood just entertain the world... or help shape it?





For decades, Hollywood movies traveled farther than politics, news, and even history books—bringing American stories, fashion, music, heroes, and dreams to audiences across the globe.





From superheroes and blockbuster franchises to the way people talk, dress, and imagine success, Hollywood became much more than a film industry.





But was this just entertainment... or one of the most powerful examples of cultural influence ever created?





And now that K-dramas, anime, streaming platforms, and global creators are changing the game, is Hollywood still the world's biggest cultural force?





🎙️ Discover the fascinating story behind Hollywood's global influence and how America helped shape modern pop culture.





👉 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/7LvdJHkeLdMQpr9MWRcwbj?si=21UEgD1ET_GDNehWQQCNpg





#hollywood

#softpower

#AmericanCulture

#popculture

#MediaInfluence

#EntertainmentHistory