Key Clauses for Business Owners in a Cohabitation Agreement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For business owners, protecting assets in a cohabitation agreement is crucial. This video covers essential clauses, including business ownership, protection of business income, exclusion of business growth, and debt liability protection. Learn more by visiting https://separationagreementontario.ca/protecting-business-interests-cohabitation-agreements/ or call (647) 254-0909 for legal assistance.