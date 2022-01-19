BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GLOBAL RESTORATION PLAN 2 INTRODUCTION TO KIMBERLY ANN GOGUEN
Hyperspace Cafe
Hyperspace Cafe
132 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
111 views • January 19, 2022
Special thanks to Freedom music. He has allowed me to share his sonic healing for free please support him here. https://www.freedomtribenation.com/music THIS VIDEO IS MY BEST EFFORT TO HELP PEOPLE WHO DO NOT UNDERSTAND HOW THE GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET WILL ACTUALLY TAKE PLACE. I ASK ALL TO KEEP AN OPEN MIND TO INVESTIGATE THE WEBSITES INDICATED AND TO USE THIS AS A TUTORIAL ON HOW TO NAVIGATE THE INCREDIBLE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION PROVIDED BY MS GOGUEN AND HER TEAMS. This is t part 2 of my Global Restoration Plan Introduction to Kim Goguen and her various platforms: ProjectSpeak.Net - UnitedNetwork.Munchee.Tv - https://lifeforce.global - Disclaimer: I am not officially part of Kim's Teams other than I am a member of the Siskiyou de jure assembly. We need help if you live in the area contact me. I do not know everything about Kim but I feel in my heart and intuition she is absolutely real honest faithful and true to her responsibility as ground command and the guardian of the earth. I apologize if in any of these three videos I said something that was incorrect. I was just motivated by my intuition to share her efforts with the world. Please investigate and make your own decision. May God Protect us all
Keywords
kimberly goguenkim goguenrobert potter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Garrison Vance
U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign &#8220;Forever&#8221; Arctic Security Deal

U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign “Forever” Arctic Security Deal

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Willow Tohi
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy