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GLOBAL RESTORATION PLAN 2 INTRODUCTION TO KIMBERLY ANN GOGUEN
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111 views • January 19, 2022
Special thanks to Freedom music. He has allowed me to share his sonic healing for free please support him here. https://www.freedomtribenation.com/music THIS VIDEO IS MY BEST EFFORT TO HELP PEOPLE WHO DO NOT UNDERSTAND HOW THE GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET WILL ACTUALLY TAKE PLACE. I ASK ALL TO KEEP AN OPEN MIND TO INVESTIGATE THE WEBSITES INDICATED AND TO USE THIS AS A TUTORIAL ON HOW TO NAVIGATE THE INCREDIBLE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION PROVIDED BY MS GOGUEN AND HER TEAMS. This is t part 2 of my Global Restoration Plan Introduction to Kim Goguen and her various platforms: ProjectSpeak.Net - UnitedNetwork.Munchee.Tv - https://lifeforce.global - Disclaimer: I am not officially part of Kim's Teams other than I am a member of the Siskiyou de jure assembly. We need help if you live in the area contact me. I do not know everything about Kim but I feel in my heart and intuition she is absolutely real honest faithful and true to her responsibility as ground command and the guardian of the earth. I apologize if in any of these three videos I said something that was incorrect. I was just motivated by my intuition to share her efforts with the world. Please investigate and make your own decision. May God Protect us all
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