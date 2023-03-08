DR. DAVID MARTIN P.H.D. - MURDER CHARGES COMING SOON !





https://rumble.com/v2c85uw-dr.-david-martin-p.h.d.-murder-charges-coming-soon-.html





Source:-





https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQ5M3YRYFhTO/





Dr. David Martin P.H.D. - Murder Charges Coming Soon !

Digileak News Not Noise - Jan 21, 2023 - Video 12 min

CANADA JAN - Slide 87 - Murder in plain site - https://prosecutenow.io/

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/18OuHVkMX1hczhbQP-833OqNzldXvulzkJaAjtdhGuJo/edit#slide=id.g1f8b87c3420_0_28

Mirror: Dj E-Slick

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nq3piZ39GiAH/

Education,

Vaccines,

Poison,

Murder,

Genocide,

Governments,

Corruption,

Justice

Guilty of Gain of Function Weapon

Canadian Goverment

U. of B.C. (Pieter Cullis, Thomas Madden, Ian MacLachlan)

Justin Trudeau

Univ of North Carolina

Ralph Baric

Anthony Fauci

https://prosecutenow.io/





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





