They Will Stop At Nothing

Another Major Inflection Point

* We have gone from the rule of law to the reign of outlaws.

* This is a lawless society — driven by people who have their hands on the levers of power.

* The working class and middle class are being preyed upon.

* If you don’t fight back and win on this, you don’t have a constitutional republic.

* This is the left’s color revolution/regime change playbook.





READ:

◦ 3 Ways To Get Rid Of President Trump Before 2020

◦ Preventing A Disrupted Presidential Election & Transition

◦ The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3399: Fighting The Forces Of Evil While Standing For Rule Of Law (17 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4dzphi-episode-3399-fighting-the-forces-of-evil-while-standing-for-rule-of-law.html