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Clown Planet News (7 August): Vaccine Mandates, Governors Getting Uppity, & Exemptions
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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160 views • August 08, 2021
https://twitter.com/eatlovepray211/status/1424046878363164676

https://breaking911.com/biden-signs-executive-order-to-make-half-of-all-cars-sold-electric-by-2030/

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https://www.zerohedge.com/political/white-house-press-secretary-were-not-going-lock-down-our-economy-or-our-schools

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2021/08/06/hospital-in-kirk-cousins-hometown-ends-relationship-with-him-over-anti-vaccine-stance/

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/566755-15-states-are-keeping-covid-breakthrough-cases-under-wraps?rl=1

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/9-11-families-president-biden-don-t-come-our-memorial-n1276138

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/variants-could-named-star-constellations-greek-alphabet-runs/

https://summit.news/2021/08/05/baylor-prof-says-it-should-be-a-hate-crime-to-criticize-fauci-other-scientists/

https://gript.ie/the-eus-cash-crackdown-is-an-attack-on-your-freedom/

https://www.wcvb.com/article/boston-mayor-janey-compares-vaccine-passports-to-slave-papers-birtherism/37213542#

https://www.lifenews.com/2021/08/05/university-admits-harvesting-kidneys-from-unborn-babies-while-their-hearts-are-still-beating/

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/im-not-trusting-government-new-yorkers-explain-why-they-refuse-get-vaxxed

https://www.catholicculture.org/news/headlines/index.cfm?storyid=51771&;utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

https://www.ncbcenter.org/ncbc-news/vaccineletter

https://www.straitstimes.com/world/canadas-alberta-province-drops-covid-19-quarantine-for-close-contacts

https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/05/cnn-fires-three-employees-coming-office-unvaccinated/

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https://theconversation.com/a-christian-nation-no-longer-why-australias-religious-right-loses-policy-battles-even-when-it-wins-elections-165169

https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/566576-sen-lindsey-graham-says-he-pushed-trump-to

https://www.ktnv.com/law-enforcement-regularly-requests-americans-personal-data

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https://www.wbur.org/npr/1025439746/united-airlines-vaccine-mandate

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/majority-of-canadians-support-mandatory-vaccinations-nanos-survey-1.5536106?cid=sm%3Atrueanthem%3A%7B%7Bcampaignname%7D%7D%3Atwitterpost%E2%80%8B&;taid=610ccc6143b80f000127de10&utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter

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https://thelibertydaily.com/covid-outbreak-hits-carnival-cruise-despite-every-guest-and-staff-member-being-vaccinated/

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/on-vaccination-ny-archdiocese-tramples-rights-faithful-10932/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/08/06/anthony-fauci-covid-vaccine-mandates-fda-full-approval/5513121001/

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/ny-vaccine-passport-apps-security

https://cocatholicconference.org/a-letter-from-the-bishops-on-covid-19-vaccine-mandates/

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1424081693938438149/photo/1

https://djhjmedia.com/rich/cdc-admits-fully-vaccinated-people-are-spreading-covid-variants-with-high-viral-loads/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1423670823328563200

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1423387443454255105

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