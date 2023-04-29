https://gettr.com/post/p2fq2eic274

04/27/2023 Nicole is interviewed by Outside the Beltway: The FBI did nothing after the human rights organization safeguard defenders reported the CCP secret police station in September 2022. So congressman Mike Gallagher wrote a letter to the FBI director Christopher Wray in February 2023, demanding an investigation into the CCP secret police station. Months later, the DOJ announced their arrest. The FBI’s job is to identify and respond to the foreign threats on US soil, other than waiting for the congressman to urge them to do that.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/27/2023 妮可接受Outside the Beltway采访：早在2022年9月，人权组织保护卫士报道了中共秘密警察，然而FBI并没采取任何行动。麦克·加拉格尔于今年2月写信给FBI局长克里斯托弗·雷， 要求调查中共秘密警察局。几个月后，司法部宣布逮捕了中共非法警察。FBI的职责是识别并回应对美威胁，而不应由国会议员发信敦促其履行职责。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





