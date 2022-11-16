Hunter Biden Panics After Caller Asks About Former FTX CEO's Donations to Democrat Party

Hunter Biden on Tuesday showed up for a meeting on Twitter Spaces to talk about his supposed 'art' and his interest in NFTs and crypto. Hunter showed up on "The Crypto Roundtable Show" with Mario Nawfal, a co-host and also other speakers who are specialists on crypto.





The interview definitely went sideways when one of the speakers inquired about former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's huge donations to the Democrat party. Sam Bankman-Fried has allegedly spent more than $40 million to support the midterms with his scheme through the crypto exchange that he had established (FTX). There is reportedly up to $2 billion missing after the FTX collapse last week.





Sam Bankman-Fried is Joe Biden's second largest donor and he apparently may have been piping cash through Ukraine - and that cash shipped off Ukraine was thusly used to subsidize the Democrats. The speaker on this call was immediately booted from the call and the host is also claiming that it was a "glitch". The Democrats always are heavily protected by their media buddies aren't they?





Please also check out our newest Posts on Palbulletin.com:





Nancy Drew in Washington D.C.: Bus still at Capitol. Where is Nancy Pelosi? Gitmo? (VIDEO)





https://palbulletin.com/2022/11/16/nancy-drew-in-washington-d-c-bus-still-at-capitol-where-is-nancy-pelosi-gitmo-video/





Full Trump Announcement Speech to Run for President in 2024





https://palbulletin.com/2022/11/16/full-trump-announcement-speech-to-run-for-president-in-2024/





Derek Johnson: President Trump’s Role & Military Movement





https://palbulletin.com/2022/11/15/derek-johnson-president-trumps-role-military-movement/





Bo Polny Predicted the Bitcoin Crash to the DAY. Here is What is coming next.





https://palbulletin.com/2022/11/15/bo-polny-predicted-the-bitcoin-crash-to-the-day-here-is-what-is-coming-next/





Chris Wray gets Crushed when asked if FBI had Informants Dressed as Trump Supporters on January 6 (VIDEO)





https://palbulletin.com/2022/11/15/chris-wray-gets-crushed-when-asked-if-fbi-had-informants-dressed-as-trump-supporters-on-january-6-video/









Palbulletin Telegram links:





https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/





https://t.me/palbulletin





If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin





I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.





Can contact me directly at: [email protected]





Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:





Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin





Facebook at:





https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin





Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal





Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/





Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200





Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin





Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955





Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52